Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, health care has become nothing short of complicated.
Hospice care professionals in particular, were forced to shift their approach to care involving volunteers as social distancing guidelines began rolling out.
Before COVID-19, Medicare required 5% of total patient hours with all hospices to be spent with volunteers. According to Laura Bodicky, hospice volunteer coordinator at Mosaic Life Care, this rule was eliminated because of the pandemic.
“Thank goodness that regulation was waived because our volunteers essentially were pulled away from their volunteer activities due to COVID-19,” Bodicky said. “Some of these volunteers had direct patient contact.”
In order to both comply with CDC guidelines and allow patients to receive the same level of quality time they used to enjoy pre-pandemic, hospice volunteers have needed to find creative ways to interact with patients.
Kari Maag, also a hospice volunteer coordinator at Mosaic, said volunteers have been visiting with patients from outside their windows at their homes and at nursing facilities.
Volunteers also are making up for not being with patients physically through phone and video calls, celebrating birthdays with parades and playing music for them while socially distanced.
“Both the volunteers are missing their patients and the families are also missing the volunteer benefit of companionship,” Maag said.
Bodicky said residents enjoy the new ways hospice volunteers were interacting with them.
“It was so awesome in all of those activities to see the way the residents at nursing facilities would just smile and wave and blow kisses,” Bodicky said. “They just really ate that interaction up.”
Volunteers are integral players in hospice care, providing caregiver relief to hospice health professionals as well as giving patients mental and recreational stimulation. Mary Tietz, a 25-year volunteer with Mosaic Life Care Hospice, said she volunteers because the interaction she is able to provide means a lot to patients.
“It just draws you to them, because all you need is a caring attitude and to show love,” Tietz said. “Anybody responds to that, and when they are in hospice care they need that much more, and we’re able to provide that.”