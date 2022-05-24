This 1997 image provided by the CDC during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox depicts the dorsal surfaces of the hands of a monkeypox case patient. As more cases of monkeypox are detected in 2022, some scientists who have monitored numerous outbreaks in Africa say they are baffled by the unusual disease's spread in developed countries.
This 1997 image provided by the CDC during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox depicts the dorsal surfaces of the hands of a monkeypox case patient. As more cases of monkeypox are detected in 2022, some scientists who have monitored numerous outbreaks in Africa say they are baffled by the unusual disease's spread in developed countries.
With the number of monkeypox cases slowly increasing around the world, St. Joseph Health Department officials said they are monitoring the infection closely in the area.
Monkeypox is a viral infection that results in pox-like rashes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is collaborating with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to investigate residents testing positive for monkeypox, and they are also tracking multiple clusters of monkeypox that were reported in early-to-mid-May in several countries that don't normally report monkeypox, such as Europe and North America, as the disease is most commonly found in West Central Africa.
"It's not clear how people in those clusters were exposed to monkeypox, but cases include people who self-identify as men who have sex with men," the CDC website said. "CDC is urging health care providers in the U.S. to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with monkeypox, regardless of whether they have travel or specific risk factors for monkeypox, and regardless of gender or sexual orientation."
Holly Leslie, the St. Joseph Health Department clinic supervisor, said they are awaiting continued CDC guidance, but right now, there does not seem to be a significant concern, as monkeypox has been prevalent in Africa for many years, and cases have come through periodically.
"We're keeping a close eye on it. So far what has come about with it has been contained and monitored very closely, what's really important is that if people have these rashes that they think could be monkeypox, that they do go and see their primary care physician," Leslie said.
Leslie said that rashes can be misconstrued as chickenpox or sexually transmitted infections, such as herpes or syphilis, because of the lesions.
Monkeypox is spread with prolonged direct physical contact, and Leslie said good handwashing and hygiene are always important. The smallpox vaccine does protect individuals from monkeypox, although the vaccine was no longer administered after smallpox was eradicated in 1972.
"The CDC is working really closely with state and local health departments, and we're going to stay up to date with any changes regarding vaccination guidelines. At this time, there are no changes in vaccination guidelines," Leslie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.