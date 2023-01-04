First responders in St. Joseph are encouraging residents to get CPR-certified after a football player suffered a cardiac arrest event on Monday, bringing about national discussion of medical training.
Wallace Patrick, executive director for Buchanan County EMS, said that even if people are not yet certified or have not taken a class, bystanders can assist before first responders arrive.
“Pumping of the heart manually is the important thing because oxygen is needed in all your organs and in your brain and how that oxygen gets there is by blood flow,” Patrick said. “If you artificially pump that blood through the body, you’re helping every one of those organs that need it get oxygenated blood.”
There can be ineffective CPR, but even so, it is better than no CPR, Patrick said.
News-Press NOW asked if doing chest compressions to the beat of “Stayin’ Alive” by Bee Gees was good practice, especially after the strategy became more well known due to TV shows like “The Office” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”
“Yes. That’s a very simple cadence that most people know ... if you’re doing good, deep compressions at a fast rate, you will get blood movement,” Patrick said.
While bystander CPR can be effective, calling 911 and getting in touch with first responders until they arrive on scene is recommended.
“It (CPR) looks really simple, but it wears you out,” Patrick said. “That’s why alerting EMS, having someone call an ambulance when you start CPR, that’s really needed to have any other people there to take over for you.”
Patrick also said that getting ahold of first responders can help those doing bystander CPR through over-the-phone instruction.
The local chapter of the American Red Cross also has various classes both in person and online that provide CPR training. While some of the classes can be taken online anytime, the first in-person classes here in St. Joseph begin Jan. 18.
