Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cheers during the second half of a divisional round playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Chiefs won 27-20.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) cheers during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs won 27-20.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Fred Shonkwiler of Spine and Sport Physical Therapy uses a model to show what happens to the structure of the ankle when one sustains a high-ankle sprain injury.
Chiefs fans will be anxiously waiting to see if Patrick Mahomes will appear in the AFC Championship on Sunday after suffering a high ankle sprain in last weekend’s game, but local experts say it’s likely he takes the field, although maybe not at 100%.
Mahomes said in a press conference Thursday that his condition has improved since sustaining the injury.
“I think progressively I’ve gotten better throughout the week and I’m just going to keep trying to do that, keep that same mentality and push it, but then at the same time be ready to go whenever the game the game comes up,” Mahomes said.
Local experts in physical therapy provided insight into the injury as Mahomes prepares for the AFC Championship game on Sunday night.
Fred Shonkwiler of Spine and Sport Physical Therapy said that timetables for recovering from ankle sprains are different depending on the degree of the sprain. The range is anywhere between two to eight weeks. He said that everyone heals differently.
“When you sprain an ankle high or low, you are tearing fibers of that ligament. So the grade is just the degree of the tear. The severity of the tear determines the integrity of the stability of the joint,” Shonkwiler said.
He said that based on the seemingly quick recovery that Mahomes is showing, his injury might not be as severe as some speculated.
“The fact that they’ve got a tape to brace them, they’re treating him and he’s bearing weight tells me that his grade has to be on the lower end of that spectrum,” Shonkwiler said.
He said that it is a testament to the preparation that Mahomes does for his body. He said that previous injuries that Mahomes has suffered, like his offseason foot surgery after the 2021 Super Bowl, have prepared him for recovering from this injury.
“How you recover from an injury really begins before the injury in your offseason training, and Mahomes is known for his elite offseason training, so he’s prepared,” Shonkwiler said. “It seems like he’s got a lot of flexibility; he recovers well in part due to how flexible he is.”
Kevin Luke of SERC Physical Therapy said that it’s important to keep range of motion if anyone suffers this kind of injury.
“The main thing that most people like that have problems with probably is that cutting, pivoting and then the push-off too,” Luke said. “You start to run and you wanted to get a push off of that ankle where now it’s more painful and those muscles aren’t working as well around there because of the pain ... that push-off is going to be a little bit limited.”
Both Shonkwiler and Luke said they think that Mahomes will play Sunday, but he won’t be the same player that led the league in passing yards and touchdowns this season.
“They’re going to tape him, they’re going to stabilize him. But he’s not going to be 100%,” Shonkwiler said. “He might be moving, but, you know, it’s his right ankle. So as he drops back, he’s got to be able to stabilize through his right ankle to throw off. So it’s going to be interesting to see how well he moves. I’m sure he’ll play.”
“He may be a little less mobile. That’s for sure. It all depends on how much pain he’s having with that push off,” Luke said. “You may see him do a lot less cutting side-to-side motion and the cut back and forth. It’s going to be definitely difficult.”
Mahomes said during a press conference that he is looking forward to competing on the biggest stage this weekend.
“I just try to go out there and prepare myself to play my best football,” Mahomes said. “I mean, if you’re not fired up to play a team that’s beat you three times in a row, in the AFC Championship game then you’re not going to be fired up for any game.”
Mahomes will put his ankle to the test on Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals as the Chiefs are one win away from the organization’s third Super Bowl appearance in four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.