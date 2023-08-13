kratom (copy)

Kratom products sold in St. Joseph are shown.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

An herbal substance that some use for pain relief has recently made national headlines, and local experts are highlighting the problems tied to the product.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse describes kratom as an herbal substance that can produce opioid-like effects. While it is legal, it is not approved for any use by the Food and Drug Administration.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.