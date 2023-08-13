Kristina Hannon, co-CEO of Family Guidance Center, said St. Joseph residents should first speak with a medical expert before using any kinds of herbal supplements, including kratom, but since it isn’t FDA approved, she cautions against using it.
“We don’t support that practice because there’s not evidence to prove that that is safe or that is effective,” Hannon said.
Aside from the attention kratom is getting in lawsuits, Hannon said the side effects of use are especially alarming.
“It can cause aggression, irritability, anxiety, hostility,” Hannon said. “It can also result in cardiac issues, such as heart attacks, cardiac arrhythmias and even very high blood pressure.”
Since the Family Guidance Center works with local residents that have substance abuse issues, Hannon said any type of kratom use is concerning due to its opioid-like effects.
“Because it is an opioid-like substance and acts on some of those receptors in the brain, individuals who use this substance long term end up dependent or addicted to this substance,” Hannon said. “These are all things that can be very dangerous. And this is one of the concerns when people take supplements without talking to a licensed medical provider.”
The number of deaths tied to kratom is relatively low compared to other substances. However, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from July 2016 to December 2017, there were 152 deaths in which the individuals tested positive for kratom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.