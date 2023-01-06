As Bills player Damar Hamlin recovers after collapsing and receiving CPR after a hit during a football game Monday, local health professionals are discussing the potential that a rare medical phenomenon led to his heart's stopping.
Dr. Cynthia Brownfield of Mosaic Life Care said that commotio cordis, or "agitation of the heart," causes a disruption of the normal heart rhythm to one that is not sustainable with life, but that it is a rare condition.
"Commotio cordis has actually been reported even back in 1870s with some isolated events, so it's something that the medical field even back then has been looking at," Brownfield said.
Doctors didn't begin tracking the condition until the 1980s.
"They actually started a commotio cordis registry around 1985, and there's only about 200 to 250 people on it," Brownfield said.
She said that the common denominator for those that experience this is that they are younger men.
"Whether it's even younger children, teenagers ... the one thing that they really have in common is sports, for the majority of them," Brownfield said.
She went on to say that cases are not always sports related, and other instances have included more recreational activities.
In any instance, when commotio cordis happens, the survival rate is low, Brownfield said.
"Typically, 85% or more of these patients would die," Brownfield said. "The one factor is of those survived, they had CPR within the first three minutes of the event."
Brownfield said it is vital that residents check for a pulse and get started on CPR because it could end up saving someone's life.
The problem is that there are zero warning signs the episode might occur. It disrupts the normal electrical current in the heart, which causes a lack of blood flow through the body (and brain), leading to passing out.
"There's really no way to predict it except for the fact that a classic-type hit to the chest that leads it off," Brownfield said.
Brownfield noted the importance of CPR both in residents being trained and the training being put into practice. She also said the advancement of technology through use of automated external defibrillators are vital in these situations.
She said that having AEDs in many different places is lifesaving.
"CPR, although you need to get started with it right away, you got to fix the underlying rhythm that's not allowing the heart to pump properly and circulate blood ... that's where the AED comes in," Brownfield said.
Online rumors began circulating after the injury that myocarditis, inflammation of the heart that in rare cases has been reported after the COVID-19 vaccination, played a role in Hamlin's medical episode.
Although Brownfield is not aware of Hamlin's exact medical condition, she does not think this led to the medical episode and explained why.
"If he was having myocarditis, he would be profoundly short of breath, having chest pain. Somebody else would have known it," Brownfield said. "You wouldn't have just a made tackle and then pop up and then go down for myocarditis. It's usually not how it presents."
Mosaic and Buchanan County EMS assist the Kansas City Chiefs during training camp. Brownfield sees potential changes in light of Hamlin's injury coming in the from of adding more protection to the players.
"I think our response set up for these type of events is probably not going to change because any time they see a player collapse, they're going to be out there immediately," Brownfield said. "What I do see changing is an evaluation of the equipment, even though this is an incredibly rare event, if it can be prevented by an equipment change, that's what's going to end up happening."
