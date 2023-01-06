Heartbeat after commotio cordis

Dr. Cynthia Brownfield of Mosaic Life Care shares notes of a heart pattern after impact of the medical episode, commotio cordis.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

As Bills player Damar Hamlin recovers after collapsing and receiving CPR after a hit during a football game Monday, local health professionals are discussing the potential that a rare medical phenomenon led to his heart's stopping.

Dr. Cynthia Brownfield of Mosaic Life Care said that commotio cordis, or "agitation of the heart," causes a disruption of the normal heart rhythm to one that is not sustainable with life, but that it is a rare condition. 

