Get tested for HIV to be protected from HIV

Many incentives were offered to those who tested, including a raffle ticket for a year's Netflix subscription.

 Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW

One area medical clinic highlighted HIV testing on Tuesday with incentives and raffles in honor of National HIV Testing Day. 

To promote and help break the stigma of getting tested, Northwest Health Services offered participants gifts and entry into a raffle Tuesday. Raffle prizes included a one-year Netflix subscription, a TV or gift cards.

