One area medical clinic highlighted HIV testing on Tuesday with incentives and raffles in honor of National HIV Testing Day.
To promote and help break the stigma of getting tested, Northwest Health Services offered participants gifts and entry into a raffle Tuesday. Raffle prizes included a one-year Netflix subscription, a TV or gift cards.
Tanner Kerns, marketing and outreach coordinator for Northwest Health, emphasized its many free testing sites year-round.
“Northwest Health Services offers free HIV testing at all of our clinics," Kerns said. "Not just here in St. Joseph, but in King City, Mound City, any of our clinics will offer free HIV testing.”
HIV attacks the immune system and weakens it over time, so it becomes more difficult to fight off diseases. AIDS is the late stage of HIV, meaning those infected are no longer able to fight off illnesses such as cancers. Many with HIV do not develop AIDS, however, due to medication stopping the progression of the disease.
Kerns added that regardless of sexual preference or identity, HIV testing is a good idea.
“We're still dealing with the stigma of HIV. HIV doesn't care who you are or what you are," Kerns said. "People might be hesitant to get tested because they think, ‘Oh, I can't get HIV’ or ‘I don't need to get tested. I already know that I'm safe.’ You don't know.”
Another way to avoid contracting HIV is through a preventative pill or injection called PrEP. PrEP, or preexposure prophylaxis, reduces the possibility of HIV transmission and is covered by most insurance policies.
