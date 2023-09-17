JoAnn Woody, executive director of the Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri chapter of the American Red Cross, said it is normal to have a dip in blood donations during the summertime, but this year is different.
"Our numbers, even from a typical low summer point, we were down 25-30% in the number of (blood) drives," Woody said.
According to a Red Cross press release, the widespread power outages and travel hazards resulting from Hurricane Idalia, also led to a lack of about 30,000 donations.
"So many of our areas were either hit by wildfires, natural disasters, but we also had to deal with extreme heat," Woody said. "The heat, the heat concerns were so drastic in some of the some areas of the country that people were literally being encouraged not to get out ... so that obviously caused a lot of folks not to come to blood drives."
She said the blood collected serves a number of different purposes, but the national shortage could lead to issues and access to those how need it most.
"It's not just for the car accidents and emergency surgeries. It's for everyday use," Woody said. "It could be a member of your family going into the hospital and instead of being able to get a transfusion twice a week, maybe for the extreme cases, if the shortage were to become a true crisis, then there may be some limitations on the availability of blood product for them to receive that life affecting treatment."
Woody said every drop of blood makes a world of difference.
"The unit of blood that you donate can literally be the difference of life and death between someone going through chemotherapy or sickle cell disease or an emergency surgery," Woody said "Give it a shot and recruit someone to go with you."
Woody said the blood types needed the most are Types O-negative and O-positive.
The next scheduled blood drive in St. Joseph will be next 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, at the East Hill Shopping Center.
