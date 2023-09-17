American Red Cross hosts blood drive (copy)

After the American Red Cross received fewer summer blood donations than normal, the local chapter is calling for the community's help to meet the increasing demand. 

The organization's official website said distributions of blood to hospitals are currently outpacing the number of blood donations currently being taken in. 

