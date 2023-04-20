FILE - An autistic boy holds the hand of his adoptive father as they prepare to leave for a family outing from their home in Springfield, Mass., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015. Traditionally, autism was diagnosed only in kids with severe language and social impairments and unusual repetitious behaviors. But the definition gradually expanded, and autism is now shorthand for a group of milder, related conditions, too. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Charles Krupa - staff, AP
File photo | News-Press NOW
Kara McGhee, an autism specialist, created a program through The Center to mitigate the gap for care and education in the St. Joseph area.
A local program is looking to bridge the gap in care for children with autism.
April serves as Autism Awareness Month. The Center, A Samaritan Center in Downtown St. Joseph has a program available for those looking for a resource.
Kara McGhee, an autism specialist, started the program in August to better serve those in need. With one in 36 children affected by autism, McGhee saw the need and chose to do something about it.
"I work hand-in-hand with Dr. Jura, and we assess children for a diagnosis. Right now we are being told that there's a three-year wait at Children's Mercy," McGhee said. "That early intervention is really key for success for these kids, for their life, so getting that diagnosis is really important for them to get the services that they need to be successful in their life."
The program at The Center currently has no wait to be seen by specialists and receive a diagnosis. Many other area hospitals have wait times for children to be seen and evaluated.
McGhee also offers families tips for working with their children who may need extra resources or help understanding needs at school or home. She hopes to serve as an advocate for families who may not know the questions to ask.
"There are so many children with autism, and adults, that really, their parents or sometimes, you know, significant others aren't aware of it," McGhee said. "Bringing that awareness kind of helps us get that diagnosis and understand the characteristics of autism and how important it is to get that diagnosis and receive those services."
The Center does not assess adults right now, but McGhee said that is something that could change in the future.
"I want them to know that I'm there to help," McGhee said. "A lot of them don't know where to go, don't know what to do once they get that diagnosis. I want them to call me, and say, 'Hey, I need help, what do I do from here?'"
For services, contact The Center at 816-364-4300 or ask a pediatrician for a referral to get the process started.
The Center also is hosting a 5K on Saturday, April 29, for mental health awareness. The funds raised will go toward supporting families who do not have the ability to pay for the services that they need.
