A proposed bill in the Missouri Senate could benefit medical care at state penitentiaries.

The bill, sponsored by Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, would allow advanced practice registered nurses to work at correctional facilities as long as they're within 200 road miles of their associated physician. The current requirement is that nurses have to practice within 75 miles of their collaborating physician, except in explicitly approved situations.

