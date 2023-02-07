Inmates at the Western Missouri Correctional Center chapel listen to music from former inmates in December 2021. The state prison in Cameron, Missouri, would be one of three in Northwest Missouri impacted if a proposed bill passes to allow advanced nurse practitioners to work in state facilities as long as they're within 200 road miles of an associated physician.
A proposed bill in the Missouri Senate could benefit medical care at state penitentiaries.
The bill, sponsored by Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, would allow advanced practice registered nurses to work at correctional facilities as long as they're within 200 road miles of their associated physician. The current requirement is that nurses have to practice within 75 miles of their collaborating physician, except in explicitly approved situations.
"When we talk about prisons all over the state of Missouri — nurse practitioners, doctors within that system — it has become very difficult to be able to do that," Black said. "This bill narrowly tailors getting rid of that 75-mile restriction, changing it to 200, to help nurse practitioners working and the docs working in our prison systems to take care of those patients."
The proposal applies specifically to state facilities, so county jails or private locations would not be affected. But it would be an important change for Northwest Missouri, considering there are state prisons in St. Joseph, Cameron and Chillicothe, Black said.
"Obviously we can't load (inmates) up and bring them outside of those correctional facilities and take them to 15, 20 doctors appointments all over the place," he said. "We have to bring the provider then, that makes more sense."
Similar efforts are being made to expand the ability for all advanced nurse practitioners. The bill, proposed by Missouri Rep. Nick Schroer, R-St. Charles, would remove the requirement for advanced nurses to "operate under a collaborative practice arrangement with a licensed physician."
It's a proposal Black has expressed support for, stating the loosened regulations would benefit Northwest Missouri as well as rural residents across the state.
"There are places in south-central, southeast Missouri, where it's hard to find providers," he said. "So the limits that were put on years ago now need to be revisited and, maybe, completely taken off, or at least some negotiation to make it better for the residents I represent."
