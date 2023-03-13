Claire Gregson packing a nurse bag

Freudenthal Home-Base Healthcare Nurse Practitioner Claire Gregson checks her bag’s medical equipment before going to see a patient. Legislation is being discussed at the state level that Gregson says would increase her ability to provide patients with proper care.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Multiple Missouri bills are under consideration that would loosen regulations for nurse practitioners, but there are concerns for some.

Missouri Senate Bill 79, sponsored by Missouri Sen. Nick Schroer, R-St. Charles, would allow a nurse practitioner and collaborating physician to bypass any distance requirements, as long as their arrangement utilizes telecommunications.

