Martha Green, a counselor and director of substance abuse treatment at St. Joseph's Family Guidance Center, talks about the concern of mental health rising in men.
Even though men have a disproportionately high rate of suicide, the disparity between female and male mental health workers may be making it difficult for some to seek treatment.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that men make up 49% of the population but nearly 80% of all suicides. In 2020, the suicide rate was four times higher for men than for women, according to the CDC.
Experts say there is a struggle to differentiate what works best for each gender in a field that is outnumbered by women, sometimes causing men to avoid treatment.
“Men understand men the same way women are better at understanding women,” said Martha Green, a counselor at the Family Guidance Center. “We have plenty of men come to our facility, but getting them to talk about their problems and mental health is a struggle.”
Along with medication, mental health treatment can help alleviate depression symptoms, but this is less likely in men who aren’t as comfortable expressing their feelings.
“It’s traditional for many families to raise men to feel like they have to keep their feelings bottled inside,” Green said. “Unless there's anger, because people believe it’s normal for them to be angry, but to be sad, unhappy and want to talk about those emotions isn’t normalized. There’s this perception that, as a man, you just have to shake it off.”
Green said there are four male counselors for substance abuse at the Family Guidance office at 901 Felix St., and one male counselor at each of the other locations, including Maryville and Cameron.
The number of male counselors available is slowly growing, but Green said there is still a significant gap that needs to be fixed to provide more opportunities for men.
“Men are suffering,” she said. “The number of male suicides is so much higher than women, and we have to make sure they address their mental health concerns in the best way fit for them so that it continues for each generation.”
Experts said that since many men are taught to conceal their emotions, mainly from other men, speaking to a specialist who is a woman may be the best option in some cases.
“Women will never completely understand men the way they understand themselves, but women can bring that other perspective,” Green said. “They are good at bringing out the softer side and letting men know it’s OK to feel certain emotions, and they usually accept this better coming from a woman.”
