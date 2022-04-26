Nursing isn’t the only medical profession that is experiencing staffing shortages. Medical labs are seeing low numbers of employees, and filling positions has become difficult.
Dr. Chakshu Gupta, a laboratory medical director and pathologist, is part of the Buchanan County Medical Society and is behind a Medical Laboratory Professional scholarship, which would provide $500 for students in six-month programs and $1,000 for programs longer than six months. He said data shows that laboratories are going to see a 15% to 20% shortfall in staffing over the next year.
”Many people know about nursing or going into medicine or radiology technicians ... very few know about the awesome careers in the lab field, so we want more people to go into laboratory technology professions so that we can hire and have the lab staffed by qualified individuals,” Gupta said.
This week marks Laboratory Professionals Week, and Gov. Mike Parson has signed a proclamation to highlight the observance. Gupta said recognition is crucial, and there are many jobs in the medical field that all require a different level of education.
”60% to 70% of all medical treatment decisions are based on test results, so these individuals are a very important part of the health care delivery teams,” Gupta said. “We had a lot of stress in this community ... unless we encourage more and more people to go into this profession, the labs and the hospitals may not be able to function 24/7.”
Sign-ups for the scholarship will close on June 15. Those looking to apply can fill out an application at http://tinyurl.com/BCMSMLP” target=”_blank”}tinyurl.com/BCMSMLP{/a}.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.