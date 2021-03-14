Kansas and Missouri received top marks for home health care according to a recent study.
The Senior List, a company that provides information for seniors, ranked Missouri at number two and Kansas at number one for home health care, which it said has become a booming industry. The study looked at employment of home health aides, employment of nursing assistants, employment of registered nurses and total home health workers as well as affordability.
Directors for home health at Mosaic Life Care said the industry has been a popular option during the pandemic as well as before. This type of care allows people to stay at home instead of being in a rehab facility, nursing home or the hospital. However, the setup does come with some challenges for workers.
“When you go in to see a patient at their home, it is an uncontrolled environment,” Chris Weigel, Mosaic Life Care director of home health, said. “We have to have procedures and policies in place to really protect our caregivers and make sure they have the equipment they need and the skill set they need to provide the care for the patient.”
People often select home health so they can enjoy the comfort of their home. Cheryl Daniels, who oversees the care-at-home program at Mosaic Life Care, said they provide occupational care to people who are discharged from the hospital.
“Patients like to be in their own home, so when they’re discharged from the hospital, we can provide that care on an intermittent basis as long as they have a caregiver that’s willing and able to help them,” Daniels said. “We can provide the bathing, physical therapy, occupational therapy. They do a lot better recovering in their house.”
Home-health care involves making sure medications and treatment stay consistent through the hospital, nursing homes at home and through hospice, but regardless of the location, personal care is the mission.
“At the end of the day it’s their choice on how they want to be treated and how they want their disease to be treated,” Mosaic Life Care Hospice Director Cassie Hodge said. “Some people chose to continue down the home health route, some decide the hospice route.”
