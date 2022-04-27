The Kansas House of Representatives will take action this week on legislation that would protect physicians who choose to prescribe alternative medications to treat COVID-19.
Senate Bill 381 was first introduced at the beginning of the year, and several other sub-bills have been introduced since then.
State Rep. John Eplee, R-Atchison, who also serves as a family doctor, said he believes vaccines are the best course of treatment to fight against the disease but also feels it’s important to allow patients to make their own decisions.
“Say that you came in and you had a new diagnosis of COVID, and you were like, ‘Man, Dr. Eplee, I want to get on something right away so I don’t get sick,’ because maybe you have not been vaccinated or maybe you only had one vaccine or you’re not completely vaccinated,” Eplee said. “I would discuss the options with you, and if you ... really strongly encouraged me that you really wanted Ivermectin, for example, you know I would probably then try to prescribe a safe dose for you for the five-day course and allow you to have that, have access to it.”
The bill addresses “off-brand” medications utilized by physicians, such as Ivermectin, which allows a patient to be treated for the coronavirus without receiving a vaccination. Although Eplee has given patients such medications and believes pharmacies should fill those prescriptions, he said he does not think it to be the best course of action to treat the illness.
“Every infectious disease expert that I use and every pulmonologist that I use in Northeast Kansas, and that includes KU Med Center, St. Joe medical center — which is Mosaic now — Stormont Vail,” Eplee said. “Every single specialist advocates strongly for the vaccination and advocates for at least the pre-shot series of mRNA vaccines. None of them ascribe to prescribing Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine.”
Eplee spoke at length about the detrimental effects the pandemic has brought for the health care system as a whole. In a time that could have promoted trust in the medical field, the ever-changing mandates created confusion and dissatisfaction. He said the repercussions have had opposite effects of what he anticipated happening.
“A lot of people have developed really ill will towards public health and towards requirements, mandates and all the things that happened through the pandemic,” Eplee said. “There were changes that occurred through the public health messaging, and that drove people crazy and they lost faith and trust. When they lost trust, they reflexed to my body, my health, myself and they just didn’t trust anybody or anything and that’s unfortunate.”
Through all of the negativity toward public health as a whole, a key takeaway for Eplee has been to spend more time really listening to his patients' needs, wants and concerns.
