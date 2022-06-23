The FDA regulators ordered Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the market Thursday after the company was blamed for the surge in teen vaping.
The action is part of a sweeping effort by the Food and Drug Administration to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of regulatory delays.
The FDA said Juul must stop selling its vaping device and tobacco- and menthol-flavored cartridges. Those already on the market must be removed. Consumers aren’t restricted from having or using Juul’s products, the agency said.
In St. Joseph, there has been a rise in youth vaping compared to traditional tobacco products such as cigarettes and chewing tobacco.
"Just a few years ago we started seeing rising use in vaping products with kids as far down as the sixth grade were buying and using those type of products which became very concerning," said Capt. Shawn Collie, unit commander of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force.
Collie said that the accessibility of vaping products has been a part of the increased popularity as well as taste and smell.
"The type of use we were seeing was less detectable, maybe it was the smell, some type of a fruit-flavor-type smell so it didn't provide as much attention to parents or family," Collie said.
While Juul has been a popular vape brand, there are still other varieties as well as nicotine packages available. Dustin Hockaday, assistant manager of the Speedy's Convenience Store on St. Joseph Avenue, said he believes people will just look to find another nicotine item.
"Whether it's e-cig, whether it's regular cigarettes or the nicotine pouches ... they're going to switch to something," Hockaday said. "I don't see really the need to ban certain brands because if it's Juul now, what's to say it's not going to stop something else later?"
Regarding limiting kids from getting vapes, Collie said the strike force runs operations on convenience stores using an underaged person who has a parent's consent to try to purchase an item from a store.
Hockaday said staff at his store are diligent about checking IDs, but he is sure there are ways underage individuals can get their hands on nicotine items.
"If people want it, they're going to get it regardless of whether we put restrictions on it or ban it. It's just that's how people are," Hockaday said.
