Linda Judah

Linda Judah is retiring after nearly 17 years as executive director of the Social Welfare Board. The clinic provides medical and dental services to uninsured persons within 200% of the poverty level, which is $46,000 for a family of three.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

When Linda Judah was ready to take over the leadership of the Social Welfare Board, her predecessor gave her advice about running the oldest free health clinic in the United States.

“When the going gets tough, because it is a tough position, just go out into the waiting room and look at the people,” Judah recalls being told. “And if that doesn’t fill you up again, then something is wrong.”

