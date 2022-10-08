Linda Judah is retiring after nearly 17 years as executive director of the Social Welfare Board. The clinic provides medical and dental services to uninsured persons within 200% of the poverty level, which is $46,000 for a family of three.
When Linda Judah was ready to take over the leadership of the Social Welfare Board, her predecessor gave her advice about running the oldest free health clinic in the United States.
“When the going gets tough, because it is a tough position, just go out into the waiting room and look at the people,” Judah recalls being told. “And if that doesn’t fill you up again, then something is wrong.”
Judah took that advice to heart for nearly 17 years as the executive director of the Social Welfare Board, a clinic that provides medical, dental and women’s health care to low-income residents of Buchanan County. She can walk into the lobby to see patients who would have few other health care options without the existence of a clinic that traces its roots back to 1913.
“We have a very strong foundation and that foundation has allowed us to be nimble and adjust to the needs of the time, to the community,” Judah said. “We’ve weathered a lot of storms and helped thousands and thousands of people.”
Judah will step down in January from her leadership position at the Social Welfare Board, located at 904 S. 10th St. in the Patee Market Health Center. It has known only two executive directors in the last 43 years. Loah Stallard served in that role from 1979 until 2006. Judah took over after Stallard’s retirement.
Dr. Robert Stuber, president of the clinic’s board of directors, said under Judah’s leadership the Social Welfare Board became the first free clinic in the country to earn recognition from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.
Stuber also credits Judah with developing programs that address the reasons that patients remain in a persistent state of poverty and with establishing a nonprofit entity, Friends of the Free Clinic, that helps with fundraising.
“She has gotten so many things done and started so many programs,” Stuber said. “She has been a key driver in all of these things. I call her the Energizer Bunny.”
Judah, a registered nurse, previously worked in Title I schools and saw firsthand the poverty that weighs on families.
“What resonated with me was how a lot of our kiddos in the community were living in homes with dirt floors,” she said. “It was my mission to do whatever I could do to help the folks we serve live a better life.”
The founder of the Social Welfare Board wouldn’t recognize some of the modern flourishes, like an electronic records system or a full-time dentist, but the core focus on serving those in need hasn’t wavered for more than 100 years. Today, nearly 17% of St. Joseph’s population lives at or below the federal poverty level.
Judah said she’s most proud of the way the Social Welfare Board’s 32 employees can provide a high level of care for those who rely on its services. The Social Welfare Board recorded more than 18,000 patient visits in 2021, with diabetes, hypertension, asthma/COPD and anxiety/depression listed as the top four diagnoses.
“Just because you’re living in poverty, you shouldn’t be getting substandard care,” she said.
