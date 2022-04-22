Mosaic Life Care Interim CEO Mike Poore has been at the helm for just over a month and is looking to focus on staffing shortages.
Poore said that currently, the hospital has a nursing vacancy of around 27%, which is actually less than a lot of hospitals that are closer to 40%.
Poore, who has served as an interim CEO at many hospitals, said that despite Mosaic having four administrative vacancies the hospital does not face any glaring red flags that he has seen at other hospitals.
“Our No. 1 goal is to recruit into all of our nursing and caretaker areas,” Poore said. “We have multiple strategies going on with that, from working with our schools to being more competitive on our salaries and offering more benefits to our team.”
All hospitals across the country took a hit from the pandemic when elective procedures halted, but Poore said Mosaic has healthy reserves and it is in the right direction to continue to be in a sound financial spot.
“We’re fortunate because we had a good treasury so that’s helped us through this,” Poore said. “We have to tighten our belt just like anyone else, the pandemic has affected everyone’s finances and it’s affected ours, too.”
The current CEO search has received around 40 applicants. Poore said he expects to be in interim roles for at least seven months. The Mosaic Life Care Board will work to find around likely four to six finalists to interview for the position, Poore said he foresees the position being a well sought-after job due to the hospital’s makeup and location.
