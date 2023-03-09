Pharmacy employees fill prescriptions and answer phone calls Tuesday at Stevenson Family Pharmacy. Pharmaceutical supplier Eli Lilly recently cut insulin co-pays to $35 for all customers, even those without insurance.
Those who rely on a life-saving drug finally are seeing some relief as costs for the medication drop following pricing that soared to hundreds of dollars.
Insulin for Medicare Part D patients has cost $35 for a 30-day supply since the beginning of 2023, and now a major pharmaceutical company has followed suit. Eli Lilly recently slashed prices for refills of insulin shots. It’s a notable decision because it applies to anyone purchasing insulin, even those who are uninsured.
Hopefully, it’s a sign of improved prices spreading to other diabetes medication in the future, said Kayla McLinn, a licensed pharmacist at Stevenson Family Pharmacy.
“I’m really hoping that not only does insulin get capped at $35, but maybe some of your other expensive items like oral tablets for diabetes that are also name brand,” she said. “I’d love to see those go down for patients because, again, those are a couple-of-hundred-dollar medications.
“It’s just not fair for the patient because they want to take this medication and ... they can’t afford it,” she said.
The change is positive but has resulted in skepticism when some people come in to pick up prescriptions, McLinn said.
“They’re like, ‘Well, last year I paid like $500 or this,’” she said. “So it does make a difference for us and the patients to see them not fret about how they’re going to afford their medications.”
Rex Robinson, a pharmacist at Roger’s Pharmacy, is unsure how much impact the new standard will have on other types of diabetes medication. But it could lead to other insulin suppliers, like Danish company Novo Nordisk, following suit sooner than later, he said.
“Novo Nordisk has a $35 cap, just on those people that are insured or covered by Medicare D, but the ... folks without insurance are not able to use their insulin,” he said. “I would expect that they will follow suit and follow Lilly’s lead in this matter.”
One aspect that can be confusing for patients is how the number of doses relates to the price. Sometimes people end up receiving more than a 30-day supply, so a person who has a two-month supply will pay $70 but also have it last twice as long, McLinn said.
“Based on the amount of units you’re injecting per day, day supplies can be super strange,” she said. “Sometimes, it could be a 67-day supply or sometimes it’s 82 because we have to calculate it based off the units per day the patient’s using, how many units are in each box of insulin.”
There shouldn’t be any change for patients who qualify for 340-B, since they already can purchase medication for less than $35, Robinson said.
“We’re a ... preferred provider on 340-B, which is a special pricing plan which allows us on a lot of the folks, depending on their prescriber, to get three months of insulin for much cheaper than $35 a month,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.