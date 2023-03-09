Stevenson pharmacy employees working

Pharmacy employees fill prescriptions and answer phone calls Tuesday at Stevenson Family Pharmacy. Pharmaceutical supplier Eli Lilly recently cut insulin co-pays to $35 for all customers, even those without insurance.

Those who rely on a life-saving drug finally are seeing some relief as costs for the medication drop following pricing that soared to hundreds of dollars.

Insulin for Medicare Part D patients has cost $35 for a 30-day supply since the beginning of 2023, and now a major pharmaceutical company has followed suit. Eli Lilly recently slashed prices for refills of insulin shots. It’s a notable decision because it applies to anyone purchasing insulin, even those who are uninsured.

