For Kristy Theas, it’s impossible to overstate the value of insulin.
Her daughter, diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, needs it to regulate her blood sugar and survive. As a parent, it is difficult to put a price on this kind of life-sustaining medication.
“I will pay whatever it takes to keep her alive,” she said, “and I know a lot of parents are the same way.”
Insurers and drug companies, however, do put a price on insulin, and that price has escalated. For Medicare Part D enrollees, annual out-of-pocket spending on insulin increased 76% per user between 2007 and 2020, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, or KFF. The American Diabetes Association found that of the 8.4 million Americans who rely on insulin, 1 in 4 reports using less than what is prescribed because of the cost.
Help arrived on Jan. 1 with a federal law that limits out-of-pocket insulin costs to $35 per month. But for Theas and others who have children with diabetes, the benefit is tantalizingly out of reach because it only applies to seniors on Medicare. She still has a high-deductible insurance plan and pays $150 for six vials of insulin every two months.
“Hopefully the next step will be to help us,” she said, “to help the parents of the young ones.”
The insulin provisions of the legislation, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, will have an impact. In 2020, Missouri had 69,230 Medicare enrollees who used insulin. Their annual out-of-pocket insulin expenses averaged $630, according to KFF data.
“That will be a huge impact,” said Todd Joe, president and broker of John Joe Insurance Agency in St. Joseph. “That will give them the security to know that they have a set cost for their prescription and to not have to worry about balancing buying groceries compared to buying prescription drugs.”
There are some options available for diabetics who haven’t reached age 65. Cassandra Jimenez, a broker with John Joe Insurance agency, said a program called 340B brings down the price of certain covered prescriptions for patients who use Mosaic Life Care or Northwest Health Services providers. She said the cost of insulin can be area dependent.
“I think it’s a prominent issue,” she said, “whether they need insulin or some medication to try to get it down so they don’t have to take insulin. The medical costs do add up. We run into issues helping them find doctors and find covered doctors.”
The Inflation Reduction Act doesn’t change the reality that diabetes is an expensive condition that doesn’t go away. State statistics showed 17,000 Buchanan County residents over the age of 18 with diabetes in 2019. The data did not indicate how many were 65 and older.
In addition to medication, equipment like insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors, known as CGMs, can run in the thousands of dollars.
“My daughter’s CGM quit on New Year’s Eve,” Theas said. “We called friends to see if there’s another available because her prescription wasn’t available to be picked up yet, not until Jan. 7. They let us borrow one because there’s no way we could afford to pay for one.”
In the future, Theas hopes the government steps in to help those who haven’t yet turned 65. The original version of the Inflation Reduction Act would have capped insulin at $35 for all private insurance plans, but it ran into opposition from Republicans in Congress.
“I would like to see lower costs,” Theas said. “My daughter didn’t do anything to become a Type 1 diabetic. It’s not like she ate sugar or anything like that. It’s an autoimmune disorder and she has to have this to survive.”
