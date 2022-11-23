Pharmacist filling prescription

Kayla McLinn, a registered pharmacist at Stevenson Family Pharmacy, fills a prescription Monday at the pharmacy. Recent comments have been made by one major pharmaceutical company about the need to reduce insulin prices but it remains to be seen whether any action is taken.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A Twitter message about free insulin caused a stir on social media recently, leading to more confusion about the key diabetes treatment following reports of shortages and high prices. 

A Twitter user posing as pharmaceutical business Eli Lilly and Company made the post, which appeared to be from a verified account user but was not actually affiliated with the company. The confusion highlights the importance of getting information from a reputable source, Rogers Pharmacy licensed pharmacist Julie-Marie Nickelson said.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

