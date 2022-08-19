Rob Hanon, executive director for Midland Empire Resources For Independent Living, works at his desk Thursday at the MERIL office. Information from the COVID-19 pandemic can serve as a valuable resource for knowing how to provide care to the public, Hanon said.
A Northwest Missouri agency is helping administer a national survey about the public's feelings toward the COVID-19 vaccine, and it could provide insight if similar health situations occur in the future.
Midland Empire Resources For Independent Living is helping with the Project ALIVE survey (short for Accessible Life-Saving Integrated Vaccine Equity) for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
One of the indications of dealing with the pandemic is a need for increased education and access to care, MERIL Executive Director Rob Honan said.
"Having knowledge is really important," he said. "Knowing where to get the resources to pay for the health insurance, whether it's through insurance or Medicaid or whatever, so those are some key issues. I think a lot of America, rural America, is lacking."
One obstacle that can greatly affect the ease of access is where residents live or if they have a vehicle, Honan said.
"Some people may want to get the vaccine," he said. "I mean, there are some mobile vaccine clinics that have gone into the community and the homes. But the information out there, it's hard to find if one's not projected properly or advertised properly, but that's one issue."
Being able to assist people is particularly concerning for those with disabilities, who might face increased barriers trying to get the same health resources, according to the Project ALIVE survey.
The survey includes questions about possible COVID misconceptions and whether people have received the vaccine.
While the issue became especially evident with COVID-19, concerns with accurate information could happen again if there are similar situations in the future, Honan said.
"I think from a personal perspective, you can make a change for yourself and your family if you take the initiative to seek it, seek out and get good information," he said.
The Project ALIVE survey is available until the end of October at MERIL's St. Joseph location at 4420 S. 40th St., and the agency can be reached via phone at 816-279-8558.
