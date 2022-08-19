Rob Hanon working at his desk

Rob Hanon, executive director for Midland Empire Resources For Independent Living, works at his desk Thursday at the MERIL office. Information from the COVID-19 pandemic can serve as a valuable resource for knowing how to provide care to the public, Hanon said.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A Northwest Missouri agency is helping administer a national survey about the public's feelings toward the COVID-19 vaccine, and it could provide insight if similar health situations occur in the future.

Midland Empire Resources For Independent Living is helping with the Project ALIVE survey (short for Accessible Life-Saving Integrated Vaccine Equity) for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.