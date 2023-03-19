Danyelle Kerns talking about herpes prevention (copy)

Family Nurse Practitioner Danyelle Kerns, of Buchanan County Social Welfare Board’s West Side Clinic, details the respective advantages for using a men’s condom, in hand, as opposed to a women’s, on computer screen in this February image. Using a condom is the best way to protect against syphilis, but symptoms can be tough to spot, said Dustin Hampton, Bureau Chief of HIV and STD Prevention at Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Missouri is in the middle of a multiyear surge in syphilis numbers, and Buchanan County is no exception.

There were 2,079 cases reported last year in Missouri, after 1,972 in 2021 and 1,829 in 2020, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Locally, there were 132 positive cases in 2022, after 113 in 2021 and just 42 in 2020.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.