Family Nurse Practitioner Danyelle Kerns, of Buchanan County Social Welfare Board’s West Side Clinic, details the respective advantages for using a men’s condom, in hand, as opposed to a women’s, on computer screen in this February image. Using a condom is the best way to protect against syphilis, but symptoms can be tough to spot, said Dustin Hampton, Bureau Chief of HIV and STD Prevention at Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Missouri is in the middle of a multiyear surge in syphilis numbers, and Buchanan County is no exception.
There were 2,079 cases reported last year in Missouri, after 1,972 in 2021 and 1,829 in 2020, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Locally, there were 132 positive cases in 2022, after 113 in 2021 and just 42 in 2020.
It's a concerning trend, especially compared to about 15 years ago when cases were almost nonexistent in many areas, said Dustin Hampton, bureau chief of HIV and STD prevention at the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
"There are doctors that I have talked with that had never seen syphilis in their career, and so really weren't familiar with the symptoms, that are now seeing it pretty regularly who may have initially misdiagnosed because they weren't that familiar with the symptoms," he said. "And so I think it's important that in public health, we do education and make people aware that syphilis is coming back or has increased."
Spotting the bacterial infection can be difficult because the symptoms often are generic. Warning signs include boils and rashes, which can resemble other health concerns, but sometimes even those signs aren't apparent, Hampton said.
But part of the recent escalation could be affected by a decrease in reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hampton said.
"It played an impact into how people were able to get tested for STDs and get treated for STDs," he said. "Now we're playing a little bit of catch-up and trying to address syphilis, and other attitudes because it is important, as syphilis can have long-lasting or permanent health impacts. But it's preventable and treatable."
The primary means of prevention is through protective options like condoms, but there are methods of curing syphilis after contraction, Hampton said.
"Treatment for syphilis depends on what stage it's in," he said. "Basically, how long someone has had syphilis and whether they're allergic to the primary medication that's used to treat it, so I think it's really best to for people to work with their health care provider or STD clinics, or other county health departments ... Penicillin is the primary treatment, but there are alternatives if someone is allergic to penicillin."
One common misconception is that people when people get tested, they automatically get tested for HIV and any STDs. But some doctors' offices or clinics might not test for HIV or certain STDs, so it's important that patients check to make sure, Hampton said.
