Home Instead Hiring Coordinator Lene Shuman works Monday afternoon at her desk. Local home care agencies like Home Instead are increasing employee numbers to meet the growing number of senior residents choosing to live at home.
The number of retirees is rising as baby boomers age, meaning care services are having to increase staff accordingly.
A quarter of state residents will be older than 60 by 2030, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. By 2017, almost 23% of the population already was 60 or older.
As a result, local home health agencies are working to expand their number of employees to meet the need.
Home Instead In-Home Health is among the agencies pressing to keep up with demand, Home Instead Hiring Coordinator Lene Shuman said.
"We have an increasing number of clients week-to-week, so it really just depends on the clients and who's coming in," she said. "If they are more specialized or if they're, like a hospice client or something of that nature, then they might need, you know, an entire team of caregivers."
The level of education required to become a caregiver sometimes is a misconception. Some people assume they need medical degrees, but it actually can be an asset to have applicants who are new to the field, though it varies by client, Shuman said.
"They're like, 'Well, you know, I've never worked in this field before,' and I say, 'OK, you know, we have training in place to be able to help you,'" she said. "But a lot of the time, the actual doing of the tasks, and things like that, is where their training comes in the most."
Caregivers usually offer more of a companion role for seniors than a health-specific one, which is why there's greater flexibility, Shuman said.
Home Instead expects the number of senior residents in St. Joseph to increase almost a third by 2030, according to a company press release.
"There's definitely a demand with people who are getting older and they just can't take care of themselves like they used to, so there is definitely a demand for that in this world that we live in right now," Shuman said. "But there's also a lot of people out there who love to work with with older people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.