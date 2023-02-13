Lene Shuman working at desk

Home Instead Hiring Coordinator Lene Shuman works Monday afternoon at her desk. Local home care agencies like Home Instead are increasing employee numbers to meet the growing number of senior residents choosing to live at home.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

The number of retirees is rising as baby boomers age, meaning care services are having to increase staff accordingly.

A quarter of state residents will be older than 60 by 2030, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. By 2017, almost 23% of the population already was 60 or older.

