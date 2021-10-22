The Human Bean partnered with Mosaic Life Care Friday morning for the sixth annual "Coffee for a Cure," which raises funds for breast cancer causes in St. Joseph.
The event started at 5 a.m. and had appearances from K.C. Wolf of the Kansas City Chiefs, doctors and breast cancer survivors who stopped by to have a cup of coffee and share emotional moments.
Megan Law said the event meant a lot to her, as she had a grueling journey through breast cancer at the young age of 33. Law was at the event at the crack of dawn, helping set up signage and providing her support.
"This event, along with any money that they raise locally for the patient care fund, goes to patients for all sorts of reasons, whether it be lodging while they're here in St. Joseph for treatment or gas cards or if they need some help with food," Law said.
Law said her time with Mosaic through the whole process was beneficial, and she still is grateful today.
Dr. Jonathan Amspacher, a plastic surgeon at Mosaic Life Care, provides reconstructive surgery for women undergoing breast cancer treatment. He said he knows it is a big part of the process, and he always looks forward to "Coffee For a Cure."
"It's (the surgery) a huge difference in a lot of patients' lives because breast cancer can almost take something away from somebody, and it feels like they've had a loss whenever they've gone through breast cancer," Amspacher said.
Dr. Rony Abou-Jawde, known around Mosaic as Dr. A.J, said the money raised at events like this could be essential in the battle against breast cancer.
"It's a very difficult journey they go through, from the initial day they hear about the diagnosis, going through all the treatments they need to go through, but we have been able to ... have one big navigational system where we can get them through a multidisciplinary approach with a lot of people helping them get through," Abou-Jawde said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.