HotWorx fitness center opening in St. Joseph

St. Joseph residents will soon have a new way to work out.
The national infrared fitness studio, HotWorx, will open a St. Joseph location at 4797 Sienna Drive near Ricky Dean's and the YMCA. The fitness studio brings a new concept to exercise, focusing on more workouts and less time.
“So essentially, for anybody who's busy, anybody who has, you know, that hustle culture is really popular right now," said Sarah Rich, the general manager. "Anybody who's in that really deep in it, they can book their sauna whenever they want as we're open since we’re open 24/7.”
The infrared heat used in the saunas offers several benefits, such as improved circulation, increased blood flow and scar healing.
Each sauna is 125 degrees to help detox the body, which is why hydration prior to the workout is key. The more water you drink, the more you’re going to detox inside the sauna.
“We are going to have seven saunas inside the building and these will be split between hit workouts and isometric workouts," said Grace Ezzell, a training sales associate. "So our hit workouts will consist of rowing and cycling. Those will be 15 minutes. Our isometrics will be like hot pilates, hot yoga, hot bar, hot buns bands. It goes on and on,”
Unlike many fitness centers, HotWorx saunas feature virtual instructors. These instructors' volume and difficulty levels can be controlled by the exerciser.
“Every single sauna is going to have a virtual instructor in it," Rich said. "They'll have three different in there, and they're going to be doing beginner workouts, intermediate, and then they're also going to be doing experienced workouts. So you're really going to get a great range of them.”
The fitness center does not have an official opening date yet, but it is offering early membership enrollment to anyone interested as well as exclusive membership access to the center two weeks prior to opening.
