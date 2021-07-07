The outlook may be improving for rural hospitals.
The facilities have been facing a grim future over the last couple of years as about 136 were closed before the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, however, there has only been one hospital closure.
According to the American Rural Hospital Association, in 2020, 19 hospitals closed. Brock Slabach, chief operating officer of the association, said this does not mean the problem with rural hospitals has been resolved and he realizes the hospitals benefited a great deal from federal dollars through programs like the CARES Act during the pandemic.
"That's been very helpful and extremely useful in stabilizing some of the facilities during this really difficult period, so we're coming down through the end of the provider relief program and hospitals and clinics are now accounting on those funds, seeing how much they can keep and how much they'll have to send back," Slabach said.
Slabach said that the total number of hospital beds in the country continues to go down and the pandemic showcased why rural beds are essential after larger hospitals become overcrowded.
"It was incredibly necessary to have rural facilities to be able to handle the patients that they could so that it didn't put a strain on the tertiary and quaternary health system, so this was an extremely valuable program," Slabach said.
He said that the key for rural hospitals is to designate a game plan for the next five to 10 years and there is always concern about medical deserts popping up in regions or parts of the state.
"The most valuable part of the operation of their hospital is the emergency department. Having that resource close to home is extremely important, and many rural hospitals offer radiology services, laboratory services and run primary-care clinics," Slabach said.
