Home health care providers are seeing an increase in business at the same time they are struggling with staffing shortages.
According to the Global Coalition on Aging, the worldwide population aged 65 and older is projected to more than double from 703 million to 1.5 billion by 2050, and the demand for caregivers is increasing for home health options.
Vicki Hoak, chief executive officer for the Home Care Association of America, said the workforce shortage is across the board, but home health is unique because workers provide important personal care.
“Right now we’re looking at vacancies to the point where our home care agencies are having to turn away clients that are coming to us that need care, and that is probably the most distressing fact that I have to live with each day,” Hoak said.
Hoak said the pandemic has had a significant impact on the workforce for home health care.
“We as a society need to understand and value what these individuals do every day,” Hoak said.
Home Instead, a St. Joseph home care provider, recently held a hiring event as it has a significant need for workers. The company is willing to provide training as well as incentives for caretakers regardless of experience. Hiring and Recruiting Coordinator Lené Couture said caretakers are essential when providing quality care at home.
“It is hard on everyone, I think, with COVID still prominent, but we have really dedicated caregivers who are willing to pick up shifts to make it work as well as the administration is really good about making sure all of the shifts are covered and that our clients are taken care of because ultimately the goal is to make sure our clients are taken care of because that’s ultimately the goal,” Couture said.
Home Instead is hiring for $12 to 14 an hour for entry-level caretakers based on experience.
Hoak said pay is a factor when recruiting and hiring employees in home health.
“I think the pay increases are happening. Let’s face it ... throughout the pandemic, they’ve gone up,” Hoak said. “We all know that in order to recruit workers you’re going to have to meet the marketplace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.