Holidays bring an influx of illnesses amid “Tripledemic”

Holiday cheer isn't the only thing people are spreading around with friends and family this year. Those hugs and dinner gatherings also are contributing to a rise in sicknesses.
With this being the first winter without masks since the pandemic, illnesses like COVID-19, the flu and RSV are spreading rapidly.
“With COVID the last couple of years, everybody's been wearing masks, which has helped kind of limit the transmission rate of things like flu and RSV,” said Holly Leslie, clinic supervisor at St. Joseph Health Department. “This year, we're seeing a really big spike earlier in the season. Usually, we don't see flu and RSV until later on in the season, but this year it's already hitting pretty hard.”
Since the start of flu season, Buchanan County has seen 396 flu cases so far. In just the month of November, 514 COVID-19 cases have been reported. In the week of Nov. 13, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 4,893 laboratory-positive influenza cases statewide.
“This is definitely much higher than we typically see,” Leslie said. “At the beginning of flu season, they usually just trickle in. This month has been harder than typical years in the past.”
RSV cases also are filling up hospitals nationwide. The illness primarily hits young children the hardest.
“We've never tracked RSV before because there's never really been a need to,” Leslie said. “Of course, RSV is bad, it's always been bad, but this year has hit much harder. We are working with Mosaic to start sending us their RSV numbers. Unlike flu, they don't get reports of everything for RSV so, we're not going to get a complete picture, but we're going to start getting an idea of what's happening with RSV in our community.”
While the exact number of RSV cases in Buchanan County is unknown, Leslie said local hospitals are struggling.
“They're at capacity,” Leslie said. “Our hospital here in town, they send patients mostly to Kansas City hospitals like Children's Mercy. However, Children's Mercy is experiencing a high volume of RSV kids. They're now outsourcing to places like St. Luke's and North Kansas City, those places with pediatric units.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu activity typically peaks between December and February. With those months still ahead as well as the holidays, Leslie said health officials expect to see an uptick in all three illnesses.
“People typically have a good day-to-day idea of washing their hands regularly and before I eat, that typical day-to-day consciousness,” Leslie said. “When it comes to holidays, people kind of forget. They get so wrapped up in visiting with family, giving hugs and being so close to people that they're not typically around, that they're spreading germs that their bodies aren't immune to yet.”
Tammy Smith-Hinchey, the health services coordinator for the St. Joseph School District, also attributes higher cases of illnesses to this being the first winter of not wearing masks.
“We're just more aware of sickness,” Smith-Hinchey said. “In the past couple of years, everyone was wearing masks around this time of the year and now we're back to normal. We're all congregating and going to basketball games and doing all those things indoors like we used to. We’re around each other a lot more and we're not wearing masks. I think it's more likely that you're going to be getting sick more than maybe the last couple of years.”
Smith-Hinchey said school absences are normal for this time of year, however, they usually pick up following big holiday breaks.
“When you’re with all of your family in confined spaces, especially when it's cold outside, it's a good idea to maybe just open a few windows just to let some ventilation in,” Smith-Hinchey said. “However, we do sometimes see a little bit more illness when people have congregated together.”
Leslie said there has been an increase in illnesses following Thanksgiving and officials expect to see another jump after Christmas.
The school district has seen fewer COVID cases so far but more RSV and flu cases compared to past years, Smith-Hinchey said.
“I think that's just because we are all together again and we're not wearing masks anymore so we're just more prone to coming into contact with those illnesses again,” she said
Both SJSD and the St. Joseph Health Department recommend practicing healthy habits, especially during the holiday season.
“Masking is going to be the safest thing, especially if you're going to be out in communities,” Leslie said. "Just being mindful about who you're around. Don't kiss on children that aren't yours. That's the number one way RSV is spread. Just be mindful of who you're around and how you interact with that person and that could help prevent some of this illness.”
