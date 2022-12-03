Holidays bring an influx of illnesses amid “Tripledemic”

Holiday cheer isn't the only thing people are spreading around with friends and family this year. Those hugs and dinner gatherings also are contributing to a rise in sicknesses. 

With this being the first winter without masks since the pandemic, illnesses like COVID-19, the flu and RSV are spreading rapidly.

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.