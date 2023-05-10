St. Joseph therapist Ellen Beier works at her desk in her St. Joseph office. Hoarding disorder can be an issue that flies under the radar for many people, especially because they might not even realize it's a concern, Beier said.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but one aspect that often can go overlooked is hoarding disorder.
Hoarding is when a person has "persistent difficulty getting rid of or parting with possessions due to a perceived need to save the items," according to the American Psychology Association, and "resulting clutter disrupts the ability to use living spaces."
It's only been about 10 years since hoarding was first listed in the American Psychology Association's annual mental disorders manual, according to a recent article from the British Journal of General Practice.
It's often a response to help people feel safe and sometimes a helpful coping mechanism, Fisher Counseling Services Therapist Krystal Shipps said.
"If we can help people with this condition to realize and feel that they are safe in a lot of ways — emotionally, financially, physically, you know, socially — then we can help them change the behavior," she said. "I also think people should, kind of have agency. And if it's not a physical safety issue where they are in an unsafe situation, I do think that people should have agency to have their home the way they want to, you know, fill their garage up if they want."
While hoarding is how a disorder manifests, there often is an underlying issue leading to the issue, local mental health therapist Ellen Beier said.
"It's very easy to overlook and to see somebody in the mental health setting and not even realize that that's the problem," she said. "Family members might reveal to you that's the problem, or at least that's what they're experiencing as a problem.
"It certainly perpetuates a lot of mental/emotional health problems because it's, very often, a tool to avoid feeling what you're going to feel if you do discard an item."
There are online groups people can join to discuss things like hoarding issues, though they probably don't have associated professionals. But just the presence of someone else who can empathize can make a significant difference when dealing with a disorder like hoarding, Shipps said.
"I wish that we had enough mental health providers to just run support groups for everything, for every condition so that people could feel like they weren't alone," Shipps said. "I think group therapy is exceptionally helpful, when people can hear other people tell their story."
