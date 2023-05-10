Ellen Beier working at desk (copy)

St. Joseph therapist Ellen Beier works at her desk in her St. Joseph office. Hoarding disorder can be an issue that flies under the radar for many people, especially because they might not even realize it's a concern, Beier said.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but one aspect that often can go overlooked is hoarding disorder.

Hoarding is when a person has "persistent difficulty getting rid of or parting with possessions due to a perceived need to save the items," according to the American Psychology Association, and "resulting clutter disrupts the ability to use living spaces."

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.