health department employee setting out condoms

An Andrew County Health Department employee sets out a display of condoms last week at the health department. Early test results from an HIV vaccine study recently were published in Science medical journal. A vaccine would be promising but doesn't reduce the importance of safe sexual practices, said Eariana Stockton, a health department case worker.

Research is being done on a vaccine against HIV, and the first round of testing indicates positive signs.

The vaccine was tested on about 50 people, according to a study published recently in Science journal by Scripps Research scientists.

