High temperatures can affect everyday medications
Health professionals are warning that many common prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs could affect how the body handles high temperatures.

Certain medications can affect the body’s ability to reduce heat through evaporation, like sweating. This can cause the body to overheat and could result in a stroke or other heat related illnesses.

