High temperatures can affect everyday medications

Health professionals are warning that many common prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs could affect how the body handles high temperatures.
Certain medications can affect the body’s ability to reduce heat through evaporation, like sweating. This can cause the body to overheat and could result in a stroke or other heat related illnesses.
Many common everyday medications include antihistamines, stimulants, heart and blood pressure prescriptions.
Rex Robinson, a pharmacist at Roger’s Pharmacy, said certain substances can limit a person’s ability to tell how hot they really are, and this is especially common in older people.
“The condition themselves can make a person prone to heat-related issues, and the older we get the more problematic it becomes,” he said. “Most of the issues are kind of common sense, things like dehydration. But it can happen, and you do not know it.”
Whether it’s medication that was prescribed by a doctor or medication purchased from the shelves, experts said they all can affect a person when they are spending too much time in the heat.
“Some medications that help treat COPD or diabetes can cause you to sweat excessively and this can lead to dehydration,” Robinson said. “Conversely, you’ve got medications that can be taken for bladder conditions and over-the-counter allergy medicine that can cause you to retain heat, which can cause you to become disoriented and fatigued and get dizzy, so you need to be aware of that.”
Robinson added that some medications that cause the skin to become sensitive can even cause a person to severely burn in the sun.
Experts suggest people follow certain guidelines before stepping out in high temperatures after taking medicine, such as properly hydrating and wearing protective clothing.
“We all like a cold beer on a summer day, but that’s not going to help you hydrate,” Robinson said. “Neither (will) soda pop nor other carbonated drinks. So, make you’re getting the proper amount of water in throughout the day and wear protective clothing as well. Especially if you have an underlying health condition, dress appropriately and find some shade.”
Robinson said this shouldn’t stop people from taking their medications but rather encourage preparedness before going into the heat.
In addition, he also wants to remind people about the importance of keeping medicine stored in cool room temperatures.
“Medicine will decompose if it’s exposed to extreme temperatures, heat or cold,” he said. “If you’re traveling and need to bring an ice pack to keep certain medication like insulin cool, then make sure you prepare to do that.”
