Family Nurse Practitioner Danyelle Kerns, of Buchanan County Social Welfare Board's West Side Clinic, details the respective advantages for using a men's condom, in hand, as opposed to a women's, on computer screen. Using a condom is the best way to protect against transmission of genital herpes, Kerns said.
Family Nurse Practitioner Danyelle Kerns, of Buchanan County Social Welfare Board's West Side Clinic, details the respective advantages for using a men's condom, in hand, as opposed to a women's, on computer screen. Using a condom is the best way to protect against transmission of genital herpes, Kerns said.
An estimated 13% of the global population 15 to 49 years old has genital herpes, according to the World Health Organization, but clinical trials being done on a vaccine could point to future relief from the virus.
Having a vaccine available would create a positive impact, especially given the negative connotation people with herpes simplex virus-2 often are subjected to, said Family nurse practitioner Danyelle Kerns of the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board's West Side Clinic.
"I don't think a lot of people really realize how HSV-2 can impact their life, not only physically but emotionally, it's attached with a big (stigma) to it," she said. "They don't feel comfortable sharing with their partner at the time that they could, possibly, have HSV-2."
There is no cure for the virus, but the severity of symptoms often lessens over time, according to the World Health Organization.
Even though many people have the virus, most are asymptomatic. In addition to its prevalence, testing for HSV-2 is difficult, so testing usually is done only when a patient has visible symptoms, like sores, Kerns said.
"Like I said, there's no cure for it," she said. "So, unless you're symptomatic, we don't treat."
Instead of trying testing methods that might yield mixed results, the preferred option is maintaining safe sexual practices. Some antiviral medications can limit symptoms if there are any, but the best way to limit viral spread is by using a men's or women's condom, Kerns said.
"Obviously, we recommend wearing condoms or the female condom," she said. "It's the skin-on-skin contact. That's the mode of transmission, to if you can reduce that, then you can reduce the transmission."
Regardless of whether a person has visual signs, there are risks. Even without HSV-2 symptoms, anyone who has the virus is three times more likely to contract HIV, according to the WHO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.