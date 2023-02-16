Trials being done for future genital herpes vaccine
An estimated 13% of the global population 15 to 49 years old has genital herpes, according to the World Health Organization, but clinical trials being done on a vaccine could point to future relief from the virus. 

Having a vaccine available would create a positive impact, especially given the negative connotation people with herpes simplex virus-2 often are subjected to, said Family nurse practitioner Danyelle Kerns of the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board's West Side Clinic.

