Hepatitis is a significant concern despite being preventable

About 40,000 Missourians are living with hepatitis despite it being a largely preventable virus.
Thursday was World Hepatitis Day, giving health officials a chance to highlight the prevalence of the illness. About 90% of people with the virus are unaware they have it, according to the World Hepatitis Alliance.
Being aware of a hepatitis diagnosis is as simple as getting a test but the expense can deter people to put them off, Kelly Kibirige, a nurse with the St. Joseph Health Department, said.
"There are individuals that don't know they have it and may be late-diagnosis," she said. "The reason people don't know that they have hepatitis varies from person to person. Let's say someone has a high deductible, they have to wait before anything is paid for their health care."
All varieties of hepatitis impact liver function, with some known to cause jaundice or cancer. Symptoms can vary between cases, and how transmittable it is can depend on which type of hepatitis it is, Kibrige said.
"I'm going to say if you are jaundiced, whether it's in your eyes or your skin, you're not supposed to be jaundiced," she said. "Let's go with hepatitis A, which is highly transmittable, is spread from person to person through water, food, close contact. You might be looking at things like fever and fatigue, jaundice and different color of the urine or stool. And if there's ever anything that's not typical for your body, you should call your primary care provider."
People can be vaccinated for hepatitis A and B and cured of hepatitis C after taking treatments for a few months, Kibirige said.
"Learn more about what hepatitis A, B, and C are," she said. "Be tested for hepatitis C, it's a simple test. It's as simple as having your blood drawn. If you test positive, you may or may not have the active hepatitis C, and if you do, then there's treatment and you can be cured."
