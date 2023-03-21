Heart disease is increasing in young adults

Jada Johnson, a health educator at the St. Joseph Health Department, discussed the growing concern of unhealthy lifestyle habits in young adults. 

Heart issues are rising among young adults, which has some local experts concerned about certain lifestyle habits contributing to the problem.

A study found that people between the ages of 25 and 44 have experienced a nearly 30% increase in heart attack deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

