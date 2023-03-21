Heart issues are rising among young adults, which has some local experts concerned about certain lifestyle habits contributing to the problem.
A study found that people between the ages of 25 and 44 have experienced a nearly 30% increase in heart attack deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
Experts found that high blood pressure and smoking cigarettes were common causes of many types of heart disease, but lifestyle changes could be behind the increase in heart disease among young people.
“After COVID hit us in 2020, many of us got used to the transition of being remote and sitting down,” said Jada Johnson, a health educator at the St. Joseph Health Department. “This caused a lot of people to forget the importance of physical activity and getting movement going in our bodies.”
In addition to being less physically active, Johnson said there are other contributing factors leading to increasing heart problems in younger people, such as poor diet and alcohol and substance abuse.
“Each of these issues kind of tie in with each other,” Johnson said. “People don’t notice this, but smoking, vaping and all those other unhealthy habits put you at risk to develop more unhealthy habits, like not wanting to exercise and prioritize your health. This eventually catches up with you and is a big part of why people are quickly developing chronic diseases.”
Johnson said many issues can lead to heart disease in younger people, even an underlying health issue they may not know about. But in the meantime, people are encouraged to make themselves aware of lifestyle factors that can lead to poor health and find ways to lower these risks.
“I know it’s hard and the temptation is there, but before you watch your shows for the night and sit down on the couch, do a small activity that will get your body moving,” Johnson said. “Especially if you’ve been sitting at a desk all day. Go to the gym, go for a quick walk or even do some simple exercises in your living room.”
With healthy eating habits, Johnson said exercising just three times a week and getting an appropriate amount of sleep can be enough for a person to maintain good health.
“You’ve got to take the time to fit exercise into your hectic schedule,” Johnson said. “As we can see, chronic diseases are skyrocketing so we really must pay attention to our diet and lifestyle to ensure an overall good quality of life.”
