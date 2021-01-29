Heart disease still a leading cause of death

With one person dying of cardiovascular disease every 36 seconds in the United States, the month of February offers a chance to focus on improving heart health and highlighting resources that can help.
February is American Heart Month. Gina Lucas, engagement specialist in nutrition and health education for the University of Missouri Extension in Andrew County, pointed out that many people are not getting preventative tests, which are needed now more than ever.
“Those things (illnesses) haven’t gone away during quarantine, and so people who are putting off their preventive care could be putting themselves at increased risk,” Lucas said.
Dr. Jane Schwabe of Mosaic Life Care said there are some basic risk factors for heart disease, including smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, abnormal lipids or cholesterol, and a family history of heart disease.
“Although I think COVID has tipped to be the number one cause of death right now for the country, heart disease is still the major killer of people,” Schwabe said. “It needs to be taken seriously, and it’s always easier for us to help you and treat you if we can find things early rather than waiting until it’s late in the game.”
Schwabe recommends seeing a doctor regularly and staying educated on risk factors.
Lucas and Schwabe said many people do not realize their symptoms until it’s too late.
“One of the programs that we teach through the University of Missouri Extension is health information for men,” Lucas said. “Men are known for avoiding the doctor and then not addressing an issue until it becomes a big problem.”
She said that’s why it’s important for wives, daughters and mothers to encourage the men in their lives to get checked.
Schwabe said many women also do not get themselves checked because they don’t have as severe symptoms.
“Women tend to put themselves off a bit,” Schwabe said. “It’s not uncommon for us to have women come a little bit later in the game than men might.”
There are different tests that can be done that are not invasive and do not have to be ordered by your doctor.
“There’s a CAT scan that’s available now called a cardiac CT, or a calcium score, it’s called different things, which has made a big impression on me,” Schwabe said. “We’ve been offering them here in town, through Mosaic, and also there are some private X-ray places that are doing them, usually $45 or $50. It’s just a quick, no-IV-needed scan of the heart to look for calcifications to see if you’re at higher risk than others for heart disease.”
Health officials have expressed concern about people not going to their doctor or hospital when needed due to the pandemic.
“Don’t be afraid to go to your doctor, don’t be afraid to come in if you need to come in, because we’re doing our best to keep you safe and have lots of processes in place to do that,” Schwabe said.
Schwabe added that it is important to get the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly for people who have heart disease, diabetes, obesity and other risk factors.
Lucas said anyone who wants more information on self-care tips can find videos shared every Thursday in February on the MU Extension in Andrew County and MU Extension in Buchanan County Facebook pages as well as the Rolling Hills Library pages.