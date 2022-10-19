Over-the-counter hearing aids are hitting store shelves this week, and while the FDA change is aiming to increase accessibility and affordability, some hearing experts are expressing concerns.
“The most important thing is getting your hearing tested and getting those recommendations,” said Pamela Nelson, owner of Quality Hearing and Audiology. “If you don't know what type of hearing loss you have, going and purchasing an over-the-counter hearing aid may just be spending money that is not needed.”
Nelson explained over-the-counter hearing aids are set up for flat hearing loss.
“If somebody has a mixed hearing loss or some sort of issues going on outside of that flat loss, that hearing aid is not going to amplify appropriately,” Nelson said. “Prescription hearing aids specifically, go in and look at the frequencies that patients are having difficulty with. And it's setting the hearing loss according to that.”
Professionals can help people determine if they qualify for over-the-counter hearing aids, Nelson said.
"The over-the-counter hearing devices are appropriate for people with mild-to-moderate hearing loss," Nelson said. "People don't know if they have mild-to-moderate hearing loss without getting an examination. From there, I can make a recommendation if over-the-counter hearing aids are something that's appropriate for that individual or not."
Nelson recognized the added benefits that patients and doctors could see with the new rule.
“Only 20% of the 70 million people that need hearing aids are wearing them,” Nelson said. "This makes it a much more accessible way for individuals to get those devices and get started. I believe it's going to be a learning curve for everybody and that it's something that's going to be beneficial for every person involved.”
Nelson said she has seen many patients wait to get hearing aids due to the high costs.
“I've seen a lot of people that wait until it gets to be really bad for them,” Nelson said. “That's why I started doing the cochlear implant consults and evaluations because the problem with not treating hearing loss includes the brain's inability to understand. The sooner we treat hearing loss, the better and the more accessible it is to people, the better for them so that they're able to treat it sooner and not have as many problems later on.”
Many senior citizens at the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center expressed excitement to see the cost of hearing aids decrease.
“My husband had hearing aids and it was a very good experience,” Joan Rockelman said. “My mother 10 to 15 years ago was on a budget and could only afford to buy one and she got along just fine but I think it’s wonderful having this affordability for people.”
Others agreed that the cost will be beneficial for a lot of people in need.
“I think over-the-counter is great because I know there’s a lot of people that can’t afford them,” Nami Delaney, a senior citizen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.