Dr. Pamela Nelson, right, of Quality Hearing and Audiology Center, checks the ear of employee Sharlie Henry on Friday at the center. People should think about having their hearing tested even in their 30s and 40s because hearing loss is affecting people at progressively younger ages, Nelson said.
Hearing loss often is associated with a decrease in cognitive abilities, but the use of hearing aids could be a step toward stemming those risks, according to a new study.
Use of hearing restorative devices was associated with a 19% decrease in hazards of long-term cognitive decline such as incident dementia over a duration ranging from two to 25 years, according to the study published Dec. 5 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
But hearing loss is becoming an issue at younger ages, especially if people often use earbuds or listen to loud music, said Dr. Pamela Nelson of Quality Hearing and Audiology Center. That increases the importance of adding ear exams to the list of regular check-ups.
“Age does not matter anymore because those high-frequency hearing losses, they show up so gradually you don’t even know it’s happening,” she said. “So, it’s something to keep an eye on. I would suggest at least getting it ... every decade at least, getting a hearing exam would be a good idea.”
The average age of people using hearing aids was just shy of 67 years old in 1989 but now that has dropped to 60 years old, according to a MarkeTrak 2022 survey conducted by the Hearing Industries Association.
Even Nelson goes through an annual hearing exam when medical students come to the audiology center.
The process only takes about an hour but taking that step still can be difficult, Nelson said.
“It is uncomfortable making those, getting those diagnoses, but it’s definitely something that you need to know,” she said. “And the sooner you know it, the more likely you are to treat it.”
People in the U.S. are more willing to schedule a hearing test than in the past. According to MarkeTrak’s 2019 report, it took people six years after they knew about a hearing issue to seek help from a doctor, but now that number has dropped to four years, according to the 2022 report.
The importance of seeing a doctor increases with the potential severity if someone has significant hearing loss, Nelson said.
“If you suddenly just can’t hear out of one ear, you need to be seen within a week because we can only do something about that within a couple of days of that happening,” she said. A lot of people don’t know how to treat a sudden hearing loss.”
