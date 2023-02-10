Pepper

Kendall Stagner cuts up a bell pepper to use for dipping with hummus. He said both peppers and hummus are good sources of fiber, and a healthy option for a Super Bowl snack.

 Morgan Doyle | News-Press NOW

As the Super Bowl inches closer, many people are making grocery lists and finalizing game day menus. And while the big game is known as a day for snacking, there are still ways to eat healthily.

Registered dietitian Kendall Stagner said people can sometimes eat an entire day’s worth of calories in one sitting during the Super Bowl, so it’s important to pay attention to your body.

