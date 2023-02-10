As the Super Bowl inches closer, many people are making grocery lists and finalizing game day menus. And while the big game is known as a day for snacking, there are still ways to eat healthily.
Registered dietitian Kendall Stagner said people can sometimes eat an entire day’s worth of calories in one sitting during the Super Bowl, so it’s important to pay attention to your body.
“One thing I like to always recommend is just be mindful of those portion sizes and also be mindful of those hunger and fullness cues, as well, as you’re eating throughout the game,” Stagner said.
He said people should aim to have a balanced level of macronutrients on their plate, including protein, beneficial fats and carbohydrates.
“Typically, you’ve got a lot of fried foods that are loaded with dressings, so you can get a lot of additional saturated fats, additional added sugars and calories can add up on you pretty quickly if you’re mindlessly eating through the game.”
Stagner said a popular Super Bowl snack is chips and dip, but a healthy, fiber-filled alternative is hummus.
One easy hummus recipe includes the following ingredients:
One 15-ounce can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1/3 cup of tahini
1 large lemon, or 1/4 cup of lemon juice
1 small clove garlic, minced, or 1/2 teaspoon pre-minced
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
Salt to taste
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Paprika as garnish
Stagner said to throw all of the ingredients in a blender and mix until smooth. Two to three tablespoons of water may need to be added to improve consistency. When it’s done, use bell peppers, carrots or pita bread for dipping.
“Hummus is pretty fiber-filled, it’s something you’ll probably want to take pretty slow,” Stagner said. “If you don’t have much fiber in your diet now, make sure you increase it slowly and gradually ... but this will do great for adding balance to your plate and also adding that filling factor, as well.”
He said fiber is incredibly important and typically lacking in popular snacks. Fiber is great for gut health, blood sugar regulation, improving cholesterol levels and lowering the risk of chronic disease.
Along with hummus, other sources of fiber to include in a Super Bowl menu include fruits, vegetables, beans, legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains and mushrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.