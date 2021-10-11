Although last year's flu numbers were at historic lows, officials with the St. Joseph Health Department are encouraging people to get vaccinated against the illness this fall.
St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said the impact of masks and social distancing when the flu traditionally would have been at its peak were key factors in the lack of flu cases in 2020.
"It's even more important now to get your flu shot than it was before," she said. "People are going indoors, holidays are coming up, and again, there's no mask mandate."
The health department has 250 flu shots available to administer at a walk-in clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Civic Arena. In addition to providing flu shots, staff also will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for either a first, second or booster dose. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance allows people to get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time, but the shots will be given in separate arms.
Bradley said the overall mission is to get people who want the vaccines their shots. She said about 200 people got flu shots at the annual clinic last year, and she is hoping more will come out Tuesday.
"We're hoping that we'll do a few more (shots) this year than we did last, but we were hopeful and we will have more vaccine here in the clinic, so if somebody doesn't make it to the flu clinic tomorrow morning, you can come down to Patee Market," she said.
Bradley said people should bring their vaccination cards if they are getting second or booster COVID-19 shots.
She said the health department is awaiting FDA emergency-use approval for COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.