The St. Joseph Health Department has seen a higher percentage of failed food service inspections this year, which officials believe is due to staffing shortages.
While there were not as many inspections in 2020 due to COVID-19, there is a contrast between the 2019 inspection numbers from the health department and the 2021 numbers.
From June to September 2019, there were 256 inspections, with 189 businesses passing, 67 failing and zero closures, resulting in a 73% passage rating.
From June to September 2021, there were 240 inspections, with 113 passing and 127 failing. There were also five temporary closures in 2021. This equates to a 47% passage rate.
Rick Messa, the environmental specialist for the health department, said he has been told staffing has been a big issue at many restaurants.
“Since the COVID and the amount of staffing is so low, we’re finding far more infractions. ... They just don’t have the people to take care of it like they used to,” Messa said. “I don’t like to take that as an excuse, but I do understand if you go in and ... there should be 12 people working, there’s only four, there’s some things (that) are gonna get overlooked.”
Messa said they try to work with the establishments to give them time to adjust the issues. Infractions are labeled as critical and noncritical. Most critical infractions that would impact the safety of the food have to be resolved in 72 hours, but at times, the health department asks the establishment to close immediately or they post a closing letter on the door.
“If I go in and they have more than five to six criticals, we shut them down,” Messa said. “It tells me they’re not doing things correctly, they’ve not been trained correctly, and we’ll shut them down until they get it corrected or get the education they need.”
Some situations Messa has encountered have been alarming.
“There’s sometimes I’ve had places where I’ve had them closed for over a week because they had so many pests. I mean, you go to open a booth and there’d be, like, thousands of roaches inside of the place,” Messa said.
The health department visits food establishments, including school cafeterias, grocery and convenience stores one to three times a year, depending on the type of food service they operate.
