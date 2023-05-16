As many gear up for summer break, health experts are encouraging the community to take advantage of local resources and stay active.
St. Joe Fit, St. Joseph YMCA and Planet Fitness each offer free programs to keep the community moving during the summer months and local experts said summer is a good time for people to continue or start a fitness journey.
“Summer is the perfect time to start your fitness journey and to remain active,” said Jada Johnson, a health educator at the St. Joseph Health Department. "Summer fruits start to taste better as they're all in season and blooming, and that should motivate you even more to do things that make you feel alive. Being physically active and taking charge of your health is one the best ways to do this.”
While social media and cell phones can be a distraction, especially for the youth, experts said making sure you’re active is important to reduce the chances of developing chronic diseases.
“Not only does being physically active provide many health benefits, but it also helps prevent many diseases that can approach if you aren’t physically active,” Johnson said. “It reduces your chances of developing chronic diseases like heart disease, obesity, cancers and different types of diabetes.”
In addition to the long-term health effects of being physically active, Johnson also highlighted the immediate benefits that can come from an active lifestyle, which includes a natural energy boost and improved mental health.
Johnson said if people aren’t able to get into a gym for the summer, physical activity can still happen by getting creative with workouts outdoors.
“During summer, the weather is usually nice and there’s so many different things you can do outdoors,” she said. “You can play different sports and utilize outdoor basketball courts, outdoor tennis courts and even walking and hiking trails. Just by going on a simple stroll, you're getting physical activity in and that’s what’s important.”
