A bill passed during Missouri's recent legislative session will make it harder for county health departments to call for emergency orders like ones enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was made after lawmakers decided health departments had too much authority when shutting down businesses or setting capacity ordinances during the pandemic.
The new bill limits such ordinances to 30 days at a time, and the department's governing body, whether it be a city council or county commission, will have the ability to vote on the measure.
State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said he originally was behind an even stricter bill and believes health department officials held too much power during the pandemic. He said elected officials should be able to provide checks and balances.
"What we saw around the state was a small group of individuals making really consequential decisions for our local economies, and so it's no secret we had businesses all across the state that went out of business because of some of these health ordinances that shut them down," Luetkemeyer said.
St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said restrictions and ordinances enacted during the pandemic in St. Joseph were joint efforts involving her department, Mayor Bill McMurray and the City Council. She has some concern about state lawmakers feeling the need to limit the power and ability of health professionals to make decisions involving their local communities.
"It's sad that our legislative body is restricting local public health authority because we don't make these kind of orders lightly," Bradley said. "I know here in St. Jose it was the mayor and the City Council who did all the orders, they did it with my input and recommendation, and some of the times they went their own direction, which is completely their prerogative."
McMurray said this bill will not impact any process St. Joseph has moving forward in the event another emergency arises.
"As time went on, I asked the council to give me a resolution of support on the extension of orders, so all of that fits in very nicely with what the state is now set, and I'm happy to do that ... many hands make light work," McMurray said.
McMurray said he felt city officials did a good job of making orders but not going too far.
"I think we didn't get carried away here and I think very probably we saved some lives with orders we did here," McMurray said.
Luetkemeyer said he did not feel St. Joseph and Buchanan County had egregious orders or shutdowns but did believe in some other counties' health departments overstepped their boundaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.