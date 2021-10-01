The St. Joseph Health Department will host a free flu clinic where they will provide both flu and COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The clinic is to be held at Civic Arena from 9 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last.
People should enter the lower level entrance facing Felix Street. Unlike last year, there will not be a drive-thru option. Masks are required at the event.
Pfizer will be the only COVID-19 vaccination brand offered. If people are getting their second dose, they must bring their CDC vaccination card with them.
The flu vaccine is available for people 6 months and older, and the COVID-19 shot is available for those 12 and older. People must work or reside in Buchanan County to receive shots at the event.
