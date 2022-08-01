St. Joseph Health Department located at Patee Market

A family exits the St. Joseph Health Department at Patee Market after visiting clinic. 

 Lilyann Gardner | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Health Department is encouraging students to get an early start on back-to-school immunizations.

Missouri law requires all children to have the necessary immunizations completed in order to attend classes, and people across the area often find themselves scrambling to schedule doctor appointments in the last few weeks before school starts. 

