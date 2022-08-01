The St. Joseph Health Department is encouraging students to get an early start on back-to-school immunizations.
Missouri law requires all children to have the necessary immunizations completed in order to attend classes, and people across the area often find themselves scrambling to schedule doctor appointments in the last few weeks before school starts.
As Aug. 1 marks the start of National Immunization Awareness Month, the health department is hoping to combat last-minute immunizations by offering walk-in appointments for all children, regardless of health insurance status.
“Our Vaccines for Children and CHIP are our sources for vaccinations for children under the age of 19 who do not have insurance. If they have Medicaid, Medicare or private insurance, bring those insurance cards. We still have vaccines for them, but there are vaccines available for all children under the age of 19 who do not have any sort of insurance,” said Holly Leslie, clinic supervisor for the St. Joseph Health Department.
The health department is offering traditional vaccines such as MMR, Varicella and Hepatitis B as well as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for all individuals ages 6 months and older.
An additional Teen Immunization Clinic, put on by the St. Joseph Health Department and Mosaic Life Care, is taking place Friday, Aug. 5
One of the clinic’s main goals is to ensure the health and well-being of local schools as students return to close proximity with peers in the classroom.
“We want to keep people in school and at work. We want to keep our community going, and the best way to do that is by ensuring we're up to date on vaccinations that limit the spread and severity of lots and lots of diseases,” Leslie said. “We don't want to see an increase in those diseases due to decreased vaccinations, so they're available. They're easy to get. You just come in and we're able to take care of the rest for you.”
The health department is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for walk-in appointments only.
