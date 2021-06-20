The St. Joseph Health Department is receiving more than $62,000 as part of a federal grant for HIV-related issues.
The Ending the HIV Epidemic grant will be used to fund education, testing and resources, including a new peer educator to work with patients.
St. Joseph Health Educator Nancy King said this is a step toward limiting the HIV epidemic as new drugs have allowed HIV-positive people to not transmit the virus and live normal lives.
"We definitely need to educate people and sort of reduce the stigma and fear of learning about a diagnosis of HIV, we need to let people know that you no longer need to be scared to find out whether you have HIV," King said.
The St. Joseph Health Department currently tests for HIV and several other sexually transmitted diseases by appointment.
King said it is important for people to get tested if they are sexually active and to be knowledgeable of sexual health.
"If you're in a monogamous relationship, just make sure you get tested at least once because you can have it for a while and not know you're passing it on," she said. "It's not just the disease for the gay man like it was in the '80s, it can affect anyone."
The funding will benefit several areas, including $29,511 for salaries, $9,270 for health needs and $6,591 for training and meetings.
