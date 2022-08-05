LPN Robert King filling

St. Joseph Health Department Nurse Robert King fills a needle for a vaccine Friday at the health department. Just under 200 vaccines were given out the first week of August.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Friday was teen immunization day at the St. Joseph Health Department, providing students a chance to catch up on vaccines and required shots before school starts.

The health department has given out around 200 total vaccines this week, health department Clinic Supervisor Holly Leslie said via email.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

