Friday was immunization day at the St. Joseph Health Department, providing students a chance to catch up on vaccines and required shots before school starts.
The health department has given out around 200 total vaccines this week, health department Clinic Supervisor Holly Leslie said via email.
Having a local option for vaccines for the process is helpful, Benton High School senior Andee Magness said.
"I'm just used to getting vaccinations," she said. "I haven't gone here to get vaccinations before, so I'm glad that there's a place we can go get it for free that's walk-ins," she said. But (I'm) just used to getting in it every, however many years it takes until we have to get them again."
Magness doesn't have any aversion to needles or getting shots but is appreciative that senior year means the last year of required immunizations, she said.
"I'm pretty sure this is the last one I have to get it, so I'm glad to be done," Magness said.
It also helps to provide a reward after the vaccine process is finished, Leslie said. Younger children received goodie bags while supplies lasted, and each child could receive the doctor's office standard of a sticker and a lollipop.
State laws require students to receive several shots before the academic year starts.
Vaccinations for diphtheria, hepatitis A and MMR, preventing mumps and measles, are required for children entering kindergarten, while they have to receive the tetanus shot headed into eighth grade, Leslie said. The meningococcal vaccine is given out to children ahead of kindergarten, eighth grade and senior year. The HPV vaccine is optional for students entering eighth grade, and the meningitis B shot is optional for seniors. COVID-19 vaccines are also available for children 6 months and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.