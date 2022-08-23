Holly Leslie, clinic supervisor at St. Joseph Health Department, places a vial of the monkeypox vaccine in the health department's fridge to keep it preserved for later use. The department is preparing vaccines as a preemptive measure against the virus.
The St. Joseph Health Department received its first set of the monkeypox vaccine and is taking preemptive measures against the virus.
There have been no cases reported in St. Joseph, but the health department is staying on top of infections by scheduling vaccinations for people who may have been close contacts.
The department has to be careful since the vaccine vials can go to waste if not fully used, St. Joseph Health Department Director Debra Bradley said.
"We use them in groups of five because there's five doses in a vial, and once you puncture a vial, you only have so many hours to use it," she said. "So, we want to make sure that we use as much of that as we can."
Now, there may be a time that we can only get four individuals in. It's unfortunate, but at least we get those four people vaccinated. We're not making them wait you know, another week to get vaccinated."
One of the key characteristics of the virus is that there will be symptoms if people are contagious, namely open wounds, Bradley said.The virus can be passed between people only when someone has an open wound or if it is transferred onto other surfaces, where others can then get the virus through close contact or touching common surfaces like bedding, she said.
"There'll be open wounds that seep, but within a few days (or) a couple of weeks, then they scab over and then the individual is no longer contagious," she said. "So, the most important time is when those wounds are open, and that's the most risky time that it can be spread."
Around 40 cases have been reported so far in Missouri, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
People who believe they are in need of the vaccine can fill out a survey on the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department's website, partnering with the St. Joseph Health Department, to determine if they qualify. Vaccines will be administered at St. Joseph Health Department's clinic after a time has been scheduled, with a second shot four weeks later, Bradley said.
While not spread as easily as COVID-19, many of the same preventative practices are encouraged, Bradley said.
"Clean the commonly touch surfaces, you know, your doorknobs, your light switches, clean those on a regular basis," she said. "It's not something to fear. It's just, you know, a virus that we have right now, that we're trying to contain through the vaccine."
