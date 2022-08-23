Holly Leslie placing vaccine vial in fridge

Holly Leslie, clinic supervisor at St. Joseph Health Department, places a vial of the monkeypox vaccine in the health department's fridge to keep it preserved for later use. The department is preparing vaccines as a preemptive measure against the virus.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Health Department received its first set of the monkeypox vaccine and is taking preemptive measures against the virus.

There have been no cases reported in St. Joseph, but the health department is staying on top of infections by scheduling vaccinations for people who may have been close contacts.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.