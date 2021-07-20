Health department issues new advisory

The Region H public health departments has issued a public health advisory in response to rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across northwest Missouri with the occurrence of the Delta variant.
In a press release sent out Tuesday, the City of St. Joseph Health Department stated the COVID-19 vaccine has proven to significantly reduce the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death.
"At this time, unvaccinated residents of all ages who have resumed normal activities without adequate protection are most at risk, particularly immune-compromised individuals," according to a statement from the press release.
Below is a breakdown of the region's population and number of vaccinations:
